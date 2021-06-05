Fire causes extensive damage to Fairfield multifamily home

Neighbors are credited with alerting the occupants

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A fire caused extensive damage to a three family home In Fairfield and neighbors are credited with alerting the occupants so they could get out safely.

Officials said an exterior fire erupted on the home at 119 Churchill Street at 12:40 am Saturday. Neighbors alerted the occupants and all were able to get out safely, however a cat died in the blaze.

Officials said the fire in the rear of the home caused extensive damage to the building. Five people were displaced.

