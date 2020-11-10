First and Finest: Domestic violence awareness

"A few things we can do to assist again, listen without judgment ,don't cast your judgement don't tell them what you would in that situation."

HARTFORD, Conn — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Connecticut state police wants to remind you there are resources available to you or someone in your life in need of help.

One in four women and one in seven men have reported or been victims of severe physical assault at the hands of an intimate partner. Experts also say domestic violence can also come from outside a romantic partner. Trooper first class Josue Dorelus joined us for Sunday morning's First and Finest segment and discussed the importance of bystander intervention.

"As friends and family and as bystanders a few things we can do to assist again, listen without judgment ,don't cast your judgement don't tell them what you would in that situation.," Dorelus said.

For more information on resources on how you can seek help or for someone in your life, you can visit