DEEP wants to know if you've seen a fisher, and where

Some know the animal as a fisher cat, but it's not a cat and it doesn't even catch fish.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Have you seen a fisher? The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) wildlife division is asking people to report their sightings.

Sometimes known as a "fisher cat," the animal is not a cat, nor do they catch fish! Their diet comprises squirrels, rabbits, mice, voles, carrion, fruits, mast (primarily beechnuts), porcupines, birds, and frogs.

The animal is instead a member of the Mustelidae (otherwise known as a weasel) family. They prefer large tracts of coniferous or mixed hardwood-softwood forests.

Although primarily nocturnal, it is active day and night throughout the year. Fishers are also generally solitary, except for a brief period during the breeding season.

Connecticut is also home to the mink, a relative of the fisher, and looks very similar. However, the wildlife division of DEEP said that fishers are larger on average, and mink are usually found near water habitats. Learn more about fishers here.

In 2005, Connecticut instituted its first modern-day regulated trapping season for fishers. Most northern states have regulated fisher trapping seasons.

People can submit their fisher sightings to DEEP to keep track of the animal's population. They also ask people to report seeing moose, black bears, and bobcats.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



