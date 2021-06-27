x
FOX61 awarded 6 Emmys

Awards for the New England region announced Saturday
Credit: FOX61

BOSTON — FOX61 has nabbed six Emmys during Saturday’s 44th annual NATAS Boston/New England Emmy Awards.

DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)

LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

SOCIETAL CONCERNS NEWS

WRITER - NEWS

  • Jim Altman, Writer

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT

  • Sean McKeever

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

  • From the Choir Beat To The Hartford Streets. Sean McKeever, Photographer

