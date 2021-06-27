FOX61 awarded 6 Emmys

BOSTON — FOX61 has nabbed six Emmys during Saturday’s 44th annual NATAS Boston/New England Emmy Awards.
DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)
- A Survivor's Story, Marty's Back on The Mic. Jim Altman, Reporter; Sean McKeever, Photographer
LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)
- A Revival, Through “Retro Junk”. Jim Altman, Producer; Griffin Pierson, Photographer
SOCIETAL CONCERNS NEWS
- Officer Barrett's Beat. Jim Altman, Producer; Sean McKeever, Photographer
WRITER - NEWS
- Jim Altman, Writer
PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-SINGLE SHIFT
- Sean McKeever
PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT
- From the Choir Beat To The Hartford Streets. Sean McKeever, Photographer
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.