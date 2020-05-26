State Police investigating after Gales Ferry man reported home invasion then shot and killed himself

Upon officers' arrival, the the 66-year-old man was sitting in a reclining chair in the living room. Ledyard PD said was armed with a rifle pointed at his face.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Police responded to reports of a shooting and possible home invasion at a Chapman Lane home Monday night.

According to a release, the caller told dispatchers that he shot and killed the intruder and there was also a man down with a chest wound.

Officials say the caller reported he was the one with the chest wound.

Upon officers' arrival, there was no intruder and the caller was sitting in a reclining chair in the living room.

Ledyard PD said the 66-year-old man was armed with a rifle pointed at his face.

Officers on scene were unsuccessful in their attempt to have the man to put the gun down. He then shot and killed himself.

Gales Ferry Fire Department, American Ambulance and Groton Town Police Department were on all scene.