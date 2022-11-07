Gas prices continue to trend down in Connecticut

According to GasBuddy, the national average has declined for four weeks straight, the longest decline since the pandemic started in 2020.

CONNECTICUT, USA — For months, gas prices have kept climbing and climbing.

"It's put a real strain on my wallet," said Brenden Crumbie of West Hartford.

But now a new trend, and one that's certainly welcome, gas prices are on the decline.

"We're seeing crude oil prices fall below $100 for the first time in a few months," said Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association.

According to GasBuddy, the national average has declined for four weeks straight, the longest decline since the pandemic started in 2020.

Herb said one reason behind the drop in prices is the chance of a recession.

"The likelihood and the prediction that a global economic slowdown is coming and when that happens that means that we use less oil and less petroleum, less gasoline and less diesel fuel. And when that happens the market becomes oversupplied," he said.

It means there's some uncertainty as to how long this might last and how low prices might go.

"If suddenly those predictions don't come to fruition or it's not as bad as we originally thought then we could see this rebound pretty quickly and we could see prices rise again," Herb said.

Even with gas prices lower than they have been for weeks, the average in Connecticut is still well over 4 dollars, so drivers say they're still feeling the pain at the pump.

"Two years ago I was paying 35 dollars for a full tank of gas I mean now it's double, can't really afford to live like that for long," said Adam Aborabia of West Hartford.

For at least the short term, experts say prices will continue to go down, bringing at least some relief.

"I do hope that the gas prices come down because you know we like to travel, you know what I mean, and it's like you have to think twice," said Malika Wilson of Hartford.

The average price per gallon in the Hartford area this time last year was $3.07, and in 2020, it was $2.13 compared to $4.60 today.

