Gillette Castle to resume tours May 27

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — The former 'medieval castle' of the late actor William Gillette, is opening for the season.

Gillette Castle will be resuming tours on May 27 according to officials.

The castle was previously closed for tours and was undergoing renovations during the holiday season.

The park grounds and hiking trails remain open daily between 8:00 a.m. and sunset for visitors.

Gillette was famous for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes on stage.

The twenty-four-room mansion was purchased by the State of Connecticut in 1943. The castle was built between 1914 to 1919, according to CT.gov.

