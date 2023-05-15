Conn. Senate advances bill to require police inform drivers of the purpose for a traffic stop

State lawmakers say this proposal will help smooth over the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state Senate voted unanimously last week to advance a proposal which would require law enforcement to tell drivers why they pulled them over.

This bill stems from legislators and residents who say they didn’t realize this wasn’t already a law in Connecticut.

“I was like, ‘Yes, you have to tell me why you stopped me.’ And he looked at me and he said, ‘No, I don't. By law, I don't have to tell you why I stopped you,’” Bridgeport resident Kirk Wesley recounted how he found out cops in Connecticut were not required by law to inform people why they were being pulled over during a traffic stop. Kirk says he and his wife Erika were shocked.

“I think a lot of times when people are pulled over, they get nervous, they get anxious, they make mistakes,” Wesley said. “Especially in predominantly communities of color, where there's tension between the police and civilians at times. So we just think that it would be a good idea and good safety measure.”

State lawmakers agree.

“This is going to really help smooth over the relationship between law enforcement and minoritized communities where there has been a rift,” said state Sen. Herron Gaston, (D-Bridgeport).

Gaston introduced a bill this session to require Connecticut police officers inform drivers of the reason they were pulled over.

“This is going to help to sort of de-escalate those kinds of situations and to ensure that we're saving lives,” he added.

Gaston says people of color are overwhelmingly the target group pulled over by law enforcement. In 2019, Black drivers were 18% of traffic stops, while only being 13% of the state population.

“It can help to ease some of the tensions and anxieties that come along with, you know, engagement, interacting with police in certain communities,” Kirk said.

Gaston and the Wesley's say this will benefit everyone.

“Being a woman and being a mom and really wanting other women and other moms to have that high-level communication if they are ever pulled over,” said Erika. “Whether it's the police officer, or the people in the car, there’s safety but there's also confidence, clear confidence for everyone involved.”

“This is good for the state of Connecticut,” Gaston continued. “I think we are going to be a model for how folks should do things across the country.”

Gaston says he’s had conversations with his colleagues in the House and is confident this bill will pass there as well.

