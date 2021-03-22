HuskyTHON dances up $1,052,534 for CCMC

Annual dance-a-thon moves outdoors and still comes up big.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Like so many things, HuskyThon 2021 was a little bit different this year due to COVID-19. The fundraiser by University of Connecticut students for Connecticut Children's Medical Center typically ends with an 18-hour dance marathon -- indoors. This year, things went virtual and outdoors, with the dance marathon in two segments on Saturday and Sunday.

The end result? Over a million dollars. Specifically, 1,052,534 dollars. And 21 cents.



HuskyTHON Vice President of Communications Mitchell Lisowski said “The money we raise year-round goes to the Greatest Need Fund at Connecticut’s Children’s, which basically goes to supplying whatever they need most at that time,” Lisowski said. “A few years ago, the money we raised funded an entire new wing at Connecticut’s Children’s.”

He said this year some will go towards COVID-19 needs for the hospital.