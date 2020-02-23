HuskyTHON raises record $1.5 million for CCMC

3,200 UConn students participated

STORRS - UConn students danced for 18 hours straight this weekend as part of their annual HuskyTHON.

This year's HuskyTHON raised $1.52 million for CCMC, making it another record-breaking year.

The event raises money for Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Student organizations work year round to raise the money before all coming together at HuskyTHON.

"Every year I look forward to this it's always a great time," said Dustin Gad, a junior at UConn.

The students get to see directly who they're impacting. The patients from CCMC are invited to the event.

"It’s really just a night for those kids to just be kids and to get a break from hospital rooms and nights at Connecticut children’s and get to be kind of a celebrity for a night," said Marisa Nazarro, the Vice President of Communications for HuskyTHON.

"It makes me feel so special to know that all these kids actually care, like it’s just amazing," said Victoria Martins of Southington. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor years ago. She’s feeling great now, but her family credits Connecticut Children’s with getting them through the difficult time.

"CCMC has meant so much to us, to our family, to our daughter Victoria, they’ve just taken unbelievable care of her," said her father, David.