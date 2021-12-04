Gov. Lamont to discuss funding from American Rescue Plan and its impact on state schools

Gov. Lamont also plans to announce details of an initiative his administration is launching to engage students who have struggled with absenteeism

MERIDEN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont today will hold a roundtable discussion regarding funding received from the American Rescue Plan and what it will mean for state education.

The discussion will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the John Barry Elementary School in Meriden.

The discussion will focus on how the state can utilize the funding to produce the best outcomes for students within the state's school system following the impact of the pandemic.

Gov. Lamont also plans to announce details of an initiative his administration is launching to engage students who have struggled with absenteeism and disengagement as a result of the pandemic.

Joining the discussion will be Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, State Department of Education Acting Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, and other state and local officials.

