'Expecting to see demand reach its highest level of the year': Utilities ready for heat wave

The dangerous temperatures can put more stress on your body and on the electric grid.

BERLIN, Conn — Connecticut is likely about to enter an official heat wave and possibly an extended one. The dangerous temperatures can put more stress on your body and on the electric grid.

"We are expecting to see demand reach its highest level of the year," Connecticut electric grid operator ISO New England told FOX61.

"That can put some extra stress and demand on the system," Electric provider Eversource told FOX61 of the hot days.

Both companies said they are prepared for a heat wave.

"We are out there proactively surveying the lines from the air and from the ground to address problems in advance," said Eversource spokesperson Tricia Modifica.

But are residents prepared? And with energy costs surging to a 40-year high can people even afford to stay cool?

"It’s a tough call people have to make between their comfort and their wallet," explained Dexter Willett of Farmington.

For people looking to save, many local public libraries rent out Kill-A-Watt meters. Plug stuff in and it shows the device's electricity consumption.

"It’s a great tool to understand how much energy you are using," said an Eversource energy expert.

Eversource also offers a free home energy audit.

"They’ll do on-the-spot improvements like caulking windows and doors and sealing around pipes," said Modifica.

When shopping around for air conditioners, there are some things to know. Make sure to look for the Energy Star label, set the temperature as high as comfortably possible and look for a unit with eco mode so it automatically shuts off when the desired temperature is reached.

Some parts of the country have warned of controlled power outages or what are called brownouts. Grid operator ISO New England told me they aren’t expecting that around here. They told FOX61 they have systems in place to import energy from other regions if needed.

