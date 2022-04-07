Guida's Dairy facing class-action suit after New Jersey kids consume contaminated product

Three parents filed a 13-page suit and they said their children and others were hospitalized after they demonstrated physical symptoms

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Guida's Dairy Company is facing a class-action lawsuit from parents in New Jersey whose kids became sick after drinking contaminated milk.

Three parents filed this 13-page suit and they said their children and others were hospitalized after they demonstrated physical symptoms.

All of the children have left the hospital since then but the effects the contaminated milk may have on them in the future are unknown.

The lawsuit said the families received a call from the Camden City School District that told them the Guida's milk in the school's cafeteria was potentially contaminated. After school nurses informed the parents their children were experiencing physical symptoms.

According to the case, the Cooper University Hospital stated that the milk the kids drank had a cleaning agent called "Vortex" in it.

The plaintiffs are saying that Guida's Dairy was negligent in allowing large amounts of this cleaning agent into the milk products and that this caused emotional and physical distress to those involved.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.