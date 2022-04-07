Porch railing collapse in Hartford leaves one woman dead

Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after succumbing to her injuries

HARTFORD, Conn — A woman fell and died after a second-floor porch railing collapsed on Wednesday night in Hartford, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

The incident happened at 82 Chadwick Ave. at around 6 p.m.

District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr said Hartford responders came onto the scene after getting reports of a person that fell and found a woman on the ground 12 feet from the rear porch area.

She was treated by paramedics and then was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Hartford police are still investigating the incident.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

