Porch railing collapse in Hartford leaves one woman dead

HARTFORD, Conn — A woman fell and died after a second-floor porch railing collapsed on Wednesday night in Hartford, according to the Hartford Fire Department.
The incident happened at 82 Chadwick Ave. at around 6 p.m.
District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr said Hartford responders came onto the scene after getting reports of a person that fell and found a woman on the ground 12 feet from the rear porch area.
She was treated by paramedics and then was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there.
Hartford police are still investigating the incident.
