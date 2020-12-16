Hamden police investigation underway at condo complex

Yellow tape has extended around the complex and part of Arch Street and Pine Rock Avenue have been taped off as well.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are on the scene of an investigation at a condo complex Wednesday morning.

The complex is located at Pine Rock Avenue and Arch Street.

Details are limited at this time but FOX61's Lissette Nunez reported from the scene seeing several police cruisers along with detective units. Emotional neighbors and family members were also reportedly seen.

Yellow tape has extended around the complex and part of Arch Street and Pine Rock Avenue have been taped off as well.