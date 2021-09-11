Hamden Police looking for a street robber

The suspect pushed down a 72-year-old man and stole personal belongings

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are looking for a man involved in a strong-arm street robbery on Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a report on Mix Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. The investigation showed the 72-year-old man was push down from behind as he was walking on Mix near Benham Street. He sustained minor injuries. The suspects robbed the victim of personal belongings.

The suspect was described as a thin black male in his 20's and approximately 6'00" tall. The suspect fled in a blue SUV/wagon. A photo of the suspect is shown above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4000.

