'It’s just not fair' | Bristol community rallies together to honor police shot and injured in line of duty

BRISTOL, Tenn. — People who live in Bristol know it better as a big little town. Right now, residents and neighbors are dealing with something that has never happened in this community in their lifetime.

The death of two police officers Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed and Officer Alec Iurato who was shot and seriously injured has shaken everyone.

Hundreds of people filled the seats of Bristol Eastern High School’s auditorium to pay their respects to the two men who were fathers, brothers, sons, and community members.

“Alex joined the police force because he wanted to help people and to have him murdered. He was murdered. To have him murdered is devasting,” said Robin Egulow.

The 911 call the officers responded to about a dispute between two siblings was alleged to lure police to the scene, according to state police.

“They showed up. They answered a call for service. They thought they were going somewhere to give help and their lives were needlessly taken and another seriously injured,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

This act of violence disturbed community members to their core.

“It’s just not fair,” said Stefanie Mcbreirety. “That’s scary that that can happen here. We’re a big little town. You don’t think that something like that could happen here.”

But in the midst of tragedy, hurt, and confusion lies the core of this town: the community.

“Tragedy is here but you know what, so are we. We’re stronger than that,” said Tami Mcbreirety. "This community is behind them 100%."

While words are hard to describe this community's grief, their actions and their turn out to honor the fallen brothers-in-blue prove they are a mighty community in a small town

“They are heroes. They are heroes and that’s what we need to remember them as,” said Chief Gould.

The Bristol Police Union has started a Bristol Police Heroes Fund at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families.

Bristol has been rocked to our core. Today is a day to honor our fallen officers and their families. We have had... Posted by Mayor's Office Bristol CT on Thursday, October 13, 2022

