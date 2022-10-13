Connecticut mourns 2 Bristol officers killed in the line of duty

Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured as they responded to a domestic violence call at a home Wednesday night.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday night.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont, the shooting happened as officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Redstone Hill Road.

Police departments, former law enforcement officials, and first responders are sending out thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen officers as well as the Bristol Police Department.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould offered words of support for the families and Bristol officers while thanking Demonte and Hamzy for all they have done to protect the community:

Our men and women of the Bristol Police Department are privileged and honored to serve on the front lines protecting and serving the community of Bristol, and that's what these heroes did last night.

They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation – and that's what they did every night before that, and that's what all our officers do and will continue to do day after day.

Our community has been rocked, our police department has been rocked. And to our community, we value our partnership. We need your support. We need your thoughts, we need your prayers.

To the men and women of the Bristol Police Department: I mourn with you. Together we'll get through this horrific event. You have, always had, and will always will have my complete support and admiration. The courage you demonstrate day in and day out to go out and protect and serve our community is remarkable.

To our fallen officers' families – we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made. We are here for you, and we will continue to be here for you.

And all of those that serve on our front lines, we thank you for the outpouring of support, and thank you for what you do on a daily basis.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy – thank you for your service, and may your souls rest in eternal peace.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano also offered words of support and condolences while asking the community also to offer their support and comfort during this difficult time:

Bristol is our big, small town. It's also known as the all-heart city. Today, our hearts are broken. We're united in immeasurable grief for those hero officers, for their families and friends, and for all of our law enforcement personnel – we pray for them.

Bristol and the entire nation need to wrap our arms around them as well as our own loved ones.

The Bristol community has always stood in solidarity to support our Bristol Police Department. And during this time of indescribable, overwhelming pain and loss, in this all-heart city, we will continue to be there for each other in the mourning today and the difficult days ahead.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement while ordering flags to half-staff:

The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers.

I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can.

Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for governor:

My thoughts and prayers go out to the surviving officer, the families and loved ones of all three officers, the Bristol Police Department, and law enforcement across our state on this horrible tragedy. The men and women of Connecticut’s law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to keep the rest of us safe. They deserve every ounce of our support and every ounce of our respect. A tragedy like this reminds us that we need to ensure the safety of our police officers as much as we need to protect the residents they serve.

Bristol Senator Henri Martin (R-Bristol):

“This is heartbreaking. Words cannot sum up our sadness and emotions. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bristol Police Department, their families, and our entire law enforcement community. We will continue to pray for them all.”

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford):

“All of Connecticut is praying for the families, loved ones, Bristol Police Department and the entire Bristol community reeling from this devastating tragedy. Sending love and prayers to the injured officer still fighting for their life. Our men and women in law enforcement go to work every day ready to serve and protect in every situation. Our hearts are with all who serve as we mourn the loss of these heroes.”

Hartford Police Department said on their Facebook page:

The HPD sends our sincerest condolences to the Bristol Police Department, the families of the fallen officers, and their friends. We are praying for the injured officer. We are here for you.

Wethersfield Police Department:

In the words of Chief Medina, “Words cannot express what our brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department are going through at the moment. On behalf of the Wethersfield Police Department, I extend my sincerest condolences to the loved ones and colleagues of the fallen members of the Bristol Police Department.”

The Wethersfield Police Department would like to recognize all the departments throughout the state that responded to assist the Bristol Police Department during this tragedy.

