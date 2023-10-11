4 vehicles stolen out of South Windsor used auto dealership: Police

The vehicles' worth altogether was $380,000 and one was tracked to New York City early Wednesday morning.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Four vehicles were stolen out of a used car dealership in South Windsor overnight, police said.

Multiple suspects reportedly broke a window at Mike and Tony's Auto Sales on John Fitch Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

After they gained access to the dealership and the car lot, police said they stole four vehicles. All four vehicles stolen are worth a total of $380,000, according to officials.

One of the vehicles was then allegedly used to ram open the gate to the lot; then, the suspects abandoned it on Edwin Drive.

Police said a tracking device in another one of the vehicles placed it in New York City around 3:45 a.m.

The theft is under investigation, and police did not provide the make and model of the stolen vehicles at this time.

Anyone with information can call the South Windsor Police Department at (860) 644-2551.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

