COVID-related staff shortage could cause Enfield school to close Tuesday

The superintendent said he is hopeful, but not optimistic about keeping Henry Barnard School open.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield elementary school may be forced to close school on Tuesday due to a high number of staff members who have called out sick related to COVID.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Superintendent Christopher J. Drezek said more than 30 staff members at Henry Barnard School called out sick after they were hit by a "wave of COVID positive staff members."

"I commend the staff of Henry Barnard along with district staff for pulling together to keep the building operating today," he said, adding: "We are now faced with a supervision issue as we may no longer have enough adults in the building to safely remain open."

School staff instructed the students to take their iPads home in the event the school needed to go remote until the wave passes.

"At the present time, I am not closing Barnard for tomorrow, Tuesday May 3rd, as we are doing everything we can to find additional staffing to open for tomorrow," Drezek said. "Although I’m hopeful, I’m not optimistic that we will find the resources to open safely."

The superintendent said a decision about whether to close the school will be made later in the day on Monday after officials determine if they can move staff from other buildings to cover.

"I wanted to give you as much notice as possible because I understand the hardship this will cause families, but with the amount of staff members testing positive, we are exhausting every option," he said.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.