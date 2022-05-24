Family gathers for vigil of Bloomfield man killed in Hartford

25-year-old Daryl Walker was killed Thursday in a shooting on Zion Street.

HARTFORD, Conn — Family members of a 25-year-old Bloomfield man killed in Hartford last week mourned his loss at a prayer vigil Tuesday evening.

Local group, Mother’s United Against Violence, held the vigil on Zion Street where Daryl Walker was shot last Thursday.



“I still can’t believe that this has—I just can’t believe it,” Henry Walker, the uncle of the victim, told FOX61 News. “I’m just so tired of hearing about these kids being killed and hurting each other and stuff.”

"We as a community need to come together to stop this," he added.



Hartford Police said officers were called out to Zion Street after a shot spotter activation Thursday just after 10 p.m. According to police, Walker was driving a car down Ward Street when it crashed into a parked car and hit a responding officer’s cruiser, then crashed into the Harford Police Substation on Affleck Street.

Walker and a passenger were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. The passenger, a man in his 20s, was stable but it was too late for Walker who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the 16th homicide of the year in Hartford.



“No answers. Their child left in the morning and he didn’t come back,” Rev. Henry Brown with MUAV said.

As family members grieve, they are also counting their blessings.



“I also want to say thank you to the police department for what they tried to do for my nephew,” Henry Walker said. “I just want to thank everyone in Hartford for all the support you’ve been giving our family because it really has helped us because we are devastated."



MUAV is calling on the community for help to solve the case.



“If you see something, say something," Brown said. “If you’re afraid to tell somebody, we’ll tell somebody that, but we need to start relying more on the police, trusting the police to help us get through these difficult times.”



FOX61 reached out to Hartford Police for the latest on the case. We’re told no suspect information is available and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this case, contact Hartford Police at their tip line: 860-722-8477.

