Poisonous plant identified in Glastonbury

Spotted Water Hemlock has been found on a private property in the Cedar Ridge area.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A plant that is toxic to people and animals has been identified in a section of Glastonbury according to the Connecticut Agriculture Experimental Station.

Officials said they recently confirmed the presence of a poisonous plant, the Spotted Water Hemlock, on private property in the Cedar Ridge area of Glastonbury. At this time, this is the only location where the Town has verified the plant’s presence, however, it is possible that SWH could be located elsewhere in the area.

The Spotted Water Hemlock is found in streams and waterways. It is a member of the carrot family and resembles Queen Anne’s lace plants. Most importantly, spotted water hemlock is toxic to people and animals, therefore residents are advised not to have contact with any part of the plant. Officials said to take precautionary measures for pets/animals as well.

The Agriculture Experimental Station said to help protect yourself and your family and pets, please review the links below to familiarize yourself with the plant’s appearance and share this information with your neighbors. (Additional photos are also included below.)

Officials said that if you identify SWH or any other poisonous plant on your property, do not touch it, and consult a landscaping professional for guidance on proper removal. Excavation of the plant’s root system may require a local permit, and the application of pesticides will require a pesticide permit from CT DEEP.

Glastonbury officials said the town will not remove or remediate poisonous or invasive plants on private property. Town staff can provide resources and contact information to ensure homeowners can access assistance and take necessary action.

If you observe SWH on Town-owned property , please contact the Tree Warden, Greg Foran at (860) 652-7686, and a staff member will evaluate the area of concern and take further action as applicable.

---

----

