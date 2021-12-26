x
Hartford

2 killed in a car accident in Hartford

Two 22-year-olds died in severe car accident early Christmas morning.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people, both 22 years old, died in a car accident early Saturday morning in Hartford.

Police responded to a call at the intersection of Main Street and Montville Street around 3:56 a.m., where they located an Acura TL that crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, Eustace Chase of Manchester, and the passenger, Justin Joseph of Hartford, were pulled from the vehicle by Hartford Fire Department and were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division with a full accident reconstruction pending. 

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

