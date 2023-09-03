5 adults, 1 child injured in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating after six people were injured in a crash involving three cars.
Hartford Firefighters responded to the area of Laurel Street for the report of a car crash. Upon arrival, they saw the scene of a three-car crash with multiple people injured.
Officials said a car required extrication.
Five adults and a child were transported to the Hospital; two people had serious injuries, according to officials.
