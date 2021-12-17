Bushnell show canceled Friday due to positive COVID tests in cast

Patrons of the Hip-Hop Nutcracker will be refunded at the point of sale. A robocall and an email went out to all ticketed guests.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Bushnell in Hartford has canceled a Friday evening performance due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker was canceled out of an "abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 tests among the company," theater officials told FOX61.

The decision was made around 6:30 p.m. after company members had routine testing, just an hour before the show was set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Patrons will be refunded at the point of sale. A robocall and an email went out to all ticketed guests.

It is not known at this time if Friday's show will be rescheduled at the Bushnell for another day. However, the Hip Hop Nutcracker is scheduled to come back to Connecticut on Thursday, Dec. 23, to perform at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven.

The Bushnell's next show, which is "Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas," is scheduled for Sunday.

For more information on the Bushnell's COVID protocols, click here.

