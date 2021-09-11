Underground electrical fire prompts evacuation from state correctional facility in Hartford

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Hartford fire crews are investigating an underground electrical fire that broke out last night at a state corrections facility.

Fire officials said the fire happened at 119 Washington Street on Monday night. According to officials, 38 people were safely evacuated from the building.

When crews had arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke showing from multiple manhole covers and smoke making its way into the basement of the facility. The people evacuated from the building were provided with shelter within CT Transit buses.

The occupants of the building will be relocated, officials said.

At this time it's unknown what caused the electrical fire. No injuries were reported.

Eversource remains on scene this morning.

