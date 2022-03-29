Girls on the Run Greater Hartford to celebrate empowerment with Simone Biles, Sara Bareilles

This week, the organization is getting ready to celebrate women's empowerment with some of the biggest names in sports and music.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Girls on the Run (GOTR) Greater Hartford is a non-profit committed to helping girls across the country build social, emotional and physical skills through running. This week, it's getting ready to celebrate women's empowerment with some of the biggest names in sports and music.

The WeHa Brewing and Roasting Company is hosting GOTR’s Sneaker Soiree on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

The event will feature food and auction items as well as speakers including Olympian Simone Biles and Musician Sara Bareilles who will join virtually.

“We organically have been growing year after year and really we want to take over all of Connecticut," said GOTR Greater Hartford Executive Director, Jessica Bell. "And we want to bring girls on the run to every town and school and give every girl an opportunity to participate."

Girls on the Run Greater Hartford serves about 600 young women from third grade to eighth grade each and every year from all across Connecticut including in Hartford and New Haven Counties.

Tickets to Thursday’s event start at $25. Find more information here.

