Harford Library showcases immigrant artisans at Arte Pop-ular

The day-long event showcased immigrant artisans from around the city with roots across Central and South America.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Art and culture were on full display in Hartford Monday.

The Hartford Public Library at the Lyric hosted Arte Pop-ular. The day-long event showcased immigrant artisans from around the city with roots across Central and South America.

“We have everything, food, candles, crafts, we have cake, we do everything with our hands,” said artist, and candlemaker, Daniela Vergara.

Library manager Graciela Rivera helped organize the event with the group of artisans and said it’s an example of how libraries need to evolve with the times.

“It is important because as a public library we are supposed to be meeting the needs of our community so as the community needs change, we need to change as well, that is why we are more of a community hub,” said Rivera.

The Lyric branch of the Hartford Public Library. located at 603 Park Street, also has the city’s largest collection of books in Spanish and is open on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.