Hartford police investigate homicide on Wethersfield Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man has died after being fatally shot overnight Friday, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a person shot.
Police found an unresponsive man, identified as Raymond Lewis, 54.
Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.
This is a developing story.
