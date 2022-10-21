Hartford police investigate homicide on Wethersfield Avenue

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man has died after being fatally shot overnight Friday, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a person shot.

Police found an unresponsive man, identified as Raymond Lewis, 54.

Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

This is a developing story.

