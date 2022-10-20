Torrington woman struck, killed while changing tire on Route 8: State police

THOMASTON, Conn. — A Torrington woman is dead after police said she was struck while changing her tire on Route 8 in Thomaston.
The crash happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. According to police, 26-year-old Karina Lopez was driving her car on Route 8 in Thomaston when she got a flat tire.
Lopez, who was driving in the left lane, pulled over on the left as she tried to repair her tire.
While doing so, she was struck by a Subaru Outback. Lopez was flown to Hartford Hospital for her injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the Subaru stayed on the scene and was not injured.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Fitzgerald with Troop L by calling 860-626-7900.
---
