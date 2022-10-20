x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Litchfield County

Torrington woman struck, killed while changing tire on Route 8: State police

Police said 26-year-old Karina Lopez got a flat tire while driving in the left lane. While she was changing it, she was fatally struck.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

THOMASTON, Conn. — A Torrington woman is dead after police said she was struck while changing her tire on Route 8 in Thomaston.

The crash happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. According to police, 26-year-old Karina Lopez was driving her car on Route 8 in Thomaston when she got a flat tire. 

Lopez, who was driving in the left lane, pulled over on the left as she tried to repair her tire. 

RELATED: 1 killed, 1 injured in Waterbury crash

While doing so, she was struck by a Subaru Outback. Lopez was flown to Hartford Hospital for her injuries and was later pronounced dead. 

Police said the driver of the Subaru stayed on the scene and was not injured. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Fitzgerald with Troop L by calling 860-626-7900.

RELATED: Metro-North train strikes tractor-trailer in Waterbury: Police

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

CTHeart Camp in Morris builds community for children living with congenital heart disease

Before You Leave, Check This Out