2 trains added to CTrail Hartford Line between New Haven and Springfield, Mass.

The new trains begin Nov. 1 and will provide additional weekday morning options for travelers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — CTrail will have two new trains starting Monday between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts.

The new train service is funded through a competitive grant awarded to CTDOT thanks to the Federal Rail Administration (FRA) Restoration and Enhancement Program.

This is one of the first grants awarded through this program to increase train service on an existing route.

A new northbound train will depart New Haven at 7:35 a.m., arrive in Hartford at 8:25 a.m., and arrive at Springfield at 9:07 a.m. The southbound train will depart Springfield at 11:30 a.m., depart Hartford at 12:08 p.m., and arrive at New Haven at 1:01 p.m.

"Our customers have been asking for additional weekday morning options to get into Hartford, and through this grant, I'm happy to say we're able to provide one," said Richard Andreski, CTDOT Public Transportation Bureau Chief. "I would like to thank our partners in the FRA who helped provide the funding for this new service, and TASI, our CTrail Hartford Line service provider. This project will increase commuting options for people who are looking to get to Hartford for work before 9 a.m."

For details of the Hartford Line changes, visit hartfordline.com to view the current schedule and service alerts. Sign up for alerts at hartfordline.com and click on “service alerts” to get all the latest information on Hartford Line trains.

