Hartford's 'DominGO!' reveals new mural

HARTFORD, Conn. — A collaboration of community was on display at Hartford City Hall on Tuesday, bringing back scenes of the summer.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was part of the celebration that unveiled a mural made by multiple members of the public during what was called “DominGO!”.

DominGO was a series of outdoor events in Hartford that included arts, dance, and creating projects like a community mural.

The mural showcases a large tree that branches out in all directions.

“This summer we tried something new -- it was an ‘open streets’ experience called DominGO where we closed down miles of our major avenues on a few different Sundays,” Bronin said.

DomingGO was sponsored by Hartford HealthCare, which now has new offices downtown on Pearl Street.

Keith Grant, a vice president of operations at Hartford HealthCare said the mural represented togetherness.

“This is very simple, there’s a community, a coming together of community and that’s what this [mural] represents,” Grant said.

"These DominGO Sundays were another way to come together, physically, after all we have been through,” Bronin added.

“This is about the growth and progression of Hartford and the Hartford community," said Olivia Nguyen, the lead artist of the mural. “It’s about staying connected, we are nothing without each other.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

