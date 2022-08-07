'I will let her pain motivate me' | Grandfather of Hartford murder victim says police are close to an arrest

22-year-old Jayla Heaven was caught in the crossfire following a violent altercation at a house party on Shultas Place on July 4.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Following a vigil Thursday, the family of Hartford’s 22nd homicide victim of 2022 is speaking out about her life and legacy. Meanwhile, police believe they are hot on the trail of a gunman.

“I will let her pain motivate me to love harder and laugh harder and to be happier. Because those are things she brought to my life,” said Michael Kelly, the grandfather of Jayla Heaven.

While a family grieves, “I would tell her how grateful I am and how much I love her and how lucky I am to have her,” said Kelly. A community calls for justice. “We have families afraid to sit on the porch. We have people who don’t want to walk in the streets anymore,” remarked Rev. Henry Brown of Mother’s United Against Violence.

At the same time, a police investigation remains open and active.

“They were caught in the crossfire,” explained Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department.

Jayla Heaven was the unintended victim of a shooting at a house party on Shultas Place in Hartford on July 4th. She was shot three times.

“They were running. Trying to get out of harm's way,” said Kelly.

The 22-year-old was known for her radiant smile and passion for cooking. She eaves a legacy that lives on through those she loved, like her Grandfather, Michael.

“Jayla would call you and say granddad I love you SO much, and it would be SO SO SO SO much,” said Kelly.

Hartford Police told FOX61 they’ve made progress in the investigation. Video evidence is being reviewed and several people have provided tips.

“They are getting close. They said it looks good," said Kelly.

While an arrest may bring justice, it won’t bring back a life that was so unjustly taken by an ever-increasing wave of gun violence.

“We need to pay attention to allow young people growing up to go to a party and come back home to their parents without getting shot up or getting killed,” said Kelly.

Jayla leaves behind two sisters and a brother along with her mother, grandmother and grandfather. Services are being arranged for sometime next week at the Howard K. Hill funeral home.

