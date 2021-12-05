Man in critical condition after shooting on Ashley Street: Hartford PD

The man in his 50s was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Ashley Street in Hartford Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Shotspotter activation alerted police of shots fired at around 1:37 p.m. and officers responded to the area of the 100 block of Ashley Street, Hartford police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

