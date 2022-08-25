Manhunt underway after suspect escapes from Hartford courthouse

The suspect identified as Marco Ellis, 24, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are searching for a suspect who left the courthouse on Lafayette Street in Hartford.

Officials notified state police around noon Thursday.

The suspect identified as Marco Ellis, 24, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes. He was seen heading toward Park Street.

K-9 units and drones have been deployed in the search.

Additional information was not immediately available. It was not immediately clear why Ellis was at the courthouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.