Thousands of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Muslims worldwide this week are celebrating Eid al-Adha, an Islamic religious festival. In Connecticut, thousands gathered at the XL Center in Downtown Hartford Saturday morning to celebrate with communal prayer.

“Eid al-Adha is the second biggest holiday in the Muslim calendar. On the 10th day of this month we have the Hajj, which is a major pilgrimage for all Muslims and also it is in commemoration of the sacrifice that Prophet Abraham did signifying the command that was given from God to sacrifice his son, and eventually it was replaced by a ram so Muslims all over the world do that activity as well where they sacrifice an animal,” said Mobashar Akram, General Secretary of the Islamic Center of Connecticut.

The holiday also marks the end of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage. The sacrifice as depicted in the Quran, the Islamic holy text, has similarities to what’s in the Bible, though according to most Muslims, Abraham is asked by God to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

On the day of Eid al-Adha, goats, lambs and cows, are sacrificed to mark the occasion. While there are Muslims who engage in this practice in the U.S., some Muslims will work with a company to pay for meat to be distributed in other countries where there is a great need.

“Muslims from all over the world, we come gather together as one. It’s a form of relaxation and to make everyone happy,” said Omar Wali, who was at the XL Center celebrating Saturday.

“I think particularly now as we are accepting refugees from Afghanistan and from Ukraine, it’s important that people know that Connecticut is a very welcoming state. We appreciate diversity. It makes us stronger,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who delivered remarks at the celebration.

The meat from the animals sacrificed is shared with the community and food banks in areas where there are impoverished or food-insecure people.

