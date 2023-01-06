Pride flag flies above Capitol building, kicks off Pride Month across Connecticut

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said it's important to recognize the LGBTQ+ community in the state.

HARTFORD, Conn. — To kick off Pride Month in Connecticut, the Pride flag now flies above the State Capitol Building.

Supporters said it sends an essential message to the nation.

LGBTQ+ allies and supporters came together Thursday to celebrate the start of a month-long list of activities.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said the flag is a symbol on Capitol property that sends a powerful statement across the state.

"During pride, we take the opportunity to honor the human right to love who you choose," said Bysiewicz. "It’s a simple message, we see you, we love you, and we will not stop fighting for your rights."

He said Connecticut has come a long way, but he thinks more steps need to be taken to make the state and nation more inclusive.

"This is a chance to remind ourselves as friends and allies on an annual basis that in this building, we fly this flag because we believe in it. We fly other flags because we believe in diversity, that makes our state great, but we have more work to do," said Ritter.

Nearby, the Town of Wethersfield did vote to ban the Pride flag on town-owned flag poles.

LGBTQ+ allies said they're disappointed in the decision.

This is just the kick-off to many pride events across the state; many towns and cities will also raise the Pride flag.

