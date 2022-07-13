Windsor man arrested for threatening to kill staff at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital: Police

South Windsor police said the man was charged with threatening following a June 8 report on the incident.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A Windsor man was arrested Tuesday after threatening to get a pistol permit and kill staff members at a local rehabilitation facility, police said.

South Windsor police charged 24-year-old Connor Zawasky on Tuesday night with threatening in the 2nd degree.

Police said the charge stems from a June 8 report which stated Zawasky told his counselor that he intended to obtain his pistol permit and purchase a gun to kill staff members at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford.

Zawasky turned himself into police Tuesday evening and was released on a $2,500 bond.

Police also served Zawasky with a risk protection order, barring him from buying, receiving, or possessing a firearm, ammunition, or a deadly weapon until a court hearing at Hartford Superior Court.

Zawasky is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on the threatening charges on July 27.

