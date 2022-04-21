Stars on Ice skates into Hartford after 2-year hiatus

Included in the lineup is Zach Donohue who, with his partner, brought home two medals from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Stars on Ice has returned to Hartford.

The tour features figure skaters who brought home medals for Team USA at this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, including Nathan Chen and Hartford-native Zach Donohue.

He grew up training in Cromwell, Newington and Simsbury.

Donohue and his partner, Madison Hubbell, won silver and bronze medals in Beijing and are also four-time world medalists and three-time US champions.

"Being back in Connecticut where everything started, where my skating career first took off, I have so many memories in the city, along the shoreline," said Donohue. "It's nice to be able to step back into that element now as a retired competitive athlete."

Click here to snag your tickets to the Stars on Ice tour.

Symphonie Privett is an anchor and host of The Buzz at FOX61 News. She can be reached at sprivett@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.