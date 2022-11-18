Arrest made in Wethersfield Avenue homicide: Hartford police

He faces murder and criminal possession of firearm charges in the homicide and bond was set to $1.5 million.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Windsor man was arrested in connection to an overnight shooting in Hartford last month that killed a 54-year-old man, police said.

Hartford police and U.S. Marshals arrested Shawn Santoro, 26, in Vermont on Thursday. Santoro remains in the custody of Vermont State Police as he awaits extradition.

He faces murder and criminal possession of firearm charges in the homicide and bond was set to $1.5 million.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hartford police investigate homicide on Wethersfield Avenue

Hartford police were called to the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as Raymond Lewis. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.