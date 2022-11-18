x
Hartford

Arrest made in Wethersfield Avenue homicide: Hartford police

He faces murder and criminal possession of firearm charges in the homicide and bond was set to $1.5 million.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Windsor man was arrested in connection to an overnight shooting in Hartford last month that killed a 54-year-old man, police said.

Hartford police and U.S. Marshals arrested Shawn Santoro, 26, in Vermont on Thursday. Santoro remains in the custody of Vermont State Police as he awaits extradition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hartford police investigate homicide on Wethersfield Avenue

Hartford police were called to the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as Raymond Lewis. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

