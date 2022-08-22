Windsor man charged with shooting Buckland Hills Mall store guard to face judge

Police said the guard, a 27-year-old man, remains hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His condition is unknown.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A man accused of shooting a mall security guard after shoplifting at a department store is set to appear before a judge Monday on attempted murder and other charges.

Richard LaPlante turned himself in Saturday night in connection with the shooting outside the Macy's store at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester on Friday, police said.

FOX61 has confirmed the loss prevention officer who was shot at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday is 27 year old Tirso Polanco.

The shooting happened around noon after the security guard attempted to stop LaPlante, 30, from shoplifting. The mall went on lockdown for an hour and a half as police searched for the suspect. K9 units were brought on the scene.

"I was surprised and concerned because it’s a shopping mall. People come with kids, families and you don’t want to have to face that with your own kids," Carlos Vivar of East Hartford said. "I mean definitely that’s the right thing to do at that point but it doesn’t justify the fact that he just shot someone. Someone who is just trying to do his own job."

Police said the guard, a 27-year-old man, remains hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His condition is unknown.

Some people at the shopping center told FOX61 they fear the mall is becoming less safe. Ann Marie and Michael Martel of Vernon said they try to pay attention to their surroundings when out shopping.

"We were very upset because we like to come up here once in a while and now I don’t know. It just doesn’t seem safe anymore," Ann Marie said. "I hope that they prosecute him and they don’t just let him out."

LaPlante, a Windsor resident, was detained on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. He also is charged with assault, robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.

It was not immediately clear if LaPlante has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

