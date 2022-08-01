2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash

Police said the Connecticut residents' pick-up truck was clipped by another car Saturday morning, causing it to spin out and flip over.

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people from New Britain are dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 290 eastbound by exit 24, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an unidentified 52-year-old Worcester man, was driving in the right lane when he swerved into the middle lane and struck the right rear corner of the Connecticut residents' pick-up truck.

The truck, a 2001 Nissan Frontier, then spun out and rolled over before resting on top of a guard rail.

The driver, 65-year-old Luc Morin, and the passenger, 52-year-old Christine Banavige, were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The Matrix continued to drive eastbound for a short distance before coming to a stop in the breakdown lane, according to police.

The driver was taken to UMass Medical Center-Lakeside for possible minor injuries.

Police and other Massachusetts state law enforcement divisions are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed against the Matrix driver.

