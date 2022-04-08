x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

Southington Catholic School boys basketball team victorious at New England CYO Tournament

The team competed against teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire last weekend and won all three games.
Credit: Derek Ward
Left to right: Statistician Anastasia Velez, Coach Heidi Ouellette, Ethen Clements, Matthew Collins, Jr., Giovanni Velez, Jayse Johnson, Alijah Johnson, Isaiah Richard, Dominick Napoletano, Keaton Kroll, Brian Anderson, Anthony Cammarasana, Matthew Gonzalez, Tyler Benoit, Coach Pat Byrne.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Catholic School Varsity boys basketball team has won their final game in Burlington, Vermont, making them tournament champions.

The New England Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) tournament was held over the course of last weekend. The Southington basketball team represented the Archdiocese of Hartford in the tournament.

RELATED: Go Time for the Goats: Hartford prepares for Opening Day

The team competed against teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, winning all three games.

Southington Catholic School's basketball team became Archdiocese of Hartford champions on March 20, after winning 21 consecutive games in a row.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Now, with their three wins over the weekend, the team won 24 consecutive games. 

Coaches Pat Byrne and Heidi Oullette helped guide the team to victory in the Waterbury Parochial League, as well as the Archdiocese of Hartford Interscholastic Athletic Conference. 

RELATED: South Carolina win at NCAA championship becomes most-watched women's finale in nearly 20 years

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

More Videos

In Other News

Trinity College student killed in hit-and-run crash, 2 others injured