Southington Catholic School boys basketball team victorious at New England CYO Tournament

The team competed against teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire last weekend and won all three games.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Catholic School Varsity boys basketball team has won their final game in Burlington, Vermont, making them tournament champions.

The New England Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) tournament was held over the course of last weekend. The Southington basketball team represented the Archdiocese of Hartford in the tournament.

The team competed against teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, winning all three games.

Southington Catholic School's basketball team became Archdiocese of Hartford champions on March 20, after winning 21 consecutive games in a row.

Now, with their three wins over the weekend, the team won 24 consecutive games.

Coaches Pat Byrne and Heidi Oullette helped guide the team to victory in the Waterbury Parochial League, as well as the Archdiocese of Hartford Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.