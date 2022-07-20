x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
West Hartford

People's Bank robbed in West Hartford; fourth in a week

There were no reported injuries from the incident and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
Credit: FOX61

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A People's United Bank was robbed in West Hartford on Wednesday following a string of robberies that have occurred in the past week.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., the West Hartford Police Department received a report of a hold-up alarm at the People's Bank located inside Stop and Shop at 176 Newington Road. 

RELATED: Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

An investigation found that the bank was robbed and the suspects left priors to the police getting there. 

There were no reported injuries from the incident. 

The incident follows another robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop in Southington on Monday, as well as robberies at People’s Banks on Saturday in Glastonbury and Watertown on Friday.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The West Hartford Patrol Division, Detective Division, and Community Support Unit are investigating this incident.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has further information, they're asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203 or use the WHPD Tip Line with any information. The tip line email is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov and the phone number is (860) 570-8969.

RELATED: 4 men wanted after robbing Monroe pharmacy of narcotics: Police

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

West Hartford barbershop offers safe space for the trans community