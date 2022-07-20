People's Bank robbed in West Hartford; fourth in a week

There were no reported injuries from the incident and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A People's United Bank was robbed in West Hartford on Wednesday following a string of robberies that have occurred in the past week.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., the West Hartford Police Department received a report of a hold-up alarm at the People's Bank located inside Stop and Shop at 176 Newington Road.

An investigation found that the bank was robbed and the suspects left priors to the police getting there.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The incident follows another robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop in Southington on Monday, as well as robberies at People’s Banks on Saturday in Glastonbury and Watertown on Friday.

The West Hartford Patrol Division, Detective Division, and Community Support Unit are investigating this incident.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has further information, they're asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203 or use the WHPD Tip Line with any information. The tip line email is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov and the phone number is (860) 570-8969.

