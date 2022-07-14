4 men wanted after robbing Monroe pharmacy of narcotics: Police

The suspects took off in a black VW Jetta with NY plates.

MONROE, Connecticut — Four men robbed a Monroe pharmacy Wednesday, taking narcotics from the store safe, police said Thursday.

At 3:39 p.m., four men wearing ski masks and face coverings walked into the Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 508 Monroe Turnpike and ordered employees to open the safe where narcotics are stored.

Once the safe was opened, the suspects emptied the contents and left the store. Police said thousands of pills of various drugs were stolen.

The suspects fled in a black VW Jetta north on Monroe Turnpike. Responding officers from Monroe and surrounding towns were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police said there were no weapons used in this incident and no injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation.

Any person with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Monroe Police Detective Division at 203-261-3622.

