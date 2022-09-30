'When they built Kevin Moses they built the mold' | Bloomfield coach honored in pre-game ceremony

This was the first football game without Coach Kevin Moses on the sidelines as he lost his battle with cancer earlier this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The Bloomfield High School Warhawks honored former head basketball coach and assistant football coach Kevin Moses with a pre-game ceremony on Friday night.

As the sun set in a symphony of colors over the Bloomfield High School football field, Friday night lights were different.

Kevin Moses, best known as Coach Mo, passed away on Monday after a fight with stage four cancer. He was a husband, father, brother, coach, and mentor to so many.

“When they built Kevin Moses they built the mold,” said his Omega Psi Phi, Inc. Fraternity brother, Reggie Pope.

He was known as a local legend to many folks in his hometown, Bloomfield.

The community rose as one to honor that legacy.

“He embodied brotherhood. Friendship is essential to the soul. People know what that means but that was Kevin Moses all day long,” said Pope.

This night was hard for those who stood on the sidelines beside him.

“We’re just so numb we’re just going with what people tell us right now. We’re just trying to hold it together. Trying to know what we’re doing,” said head football coach, Ty Outlaw.

It was also hard for those like his wife, who spent 32 years loving him.

“I just feel so empty, lonely, but to see everybody celebrate his life is what keeps me going,” said Karen Moses.

Every sunset brings a promise of a new day, as the Moses family has the promises of the entire community behind them.

All of the proceeds from Friday night’s game went to the Moses family.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.