Windsor

16th Annual Union Street Tavern Trot in Windsor to raise money for childhood cancer foundation

The race will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein will once again emcee the event!
Credit: FOX61

WINDSOR, Conn. — Members of a local community are coming together in an effort to join the battle against childhood cancer.

The Union Street Tavern of Windsor will host its 16th Annual Tavern Trot on Sunday, September 18 at 20 Union Street in Windsor.

Organizers say walkers and runners are welcome, as all proceeds of the event will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein will once again be on hand to emcee the event!

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the race will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

The Union Street Tavern Trot is a 3.5-mile road and trail race through the historic Windsor Center, USATF-certified #CT0917JHP and Manchester Road Race qualifier. Cash prizes are awarded to top finishers.  

Click here for more information and to register.

The event will feature live entertainment, free refreshments, food and beer.

