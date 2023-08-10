Hartford Flood Compensation Program beginning in September

The $5,000,000 program will provide financial assistance to eligible owners of rea property in the city of Hartford who experienced flood damages.

HARTFORD, Conn — Beginning on Sept. 1, homeowners who have experienced damage caused by flooding can apply for the Hartford Flood Compensation Program, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced on Thursday.

The $5,000,000 program will provide financial assistance to eligible owners of real property in the city of Hartford who experienced flood damages on or after Jan. 1, 2021.

“From the passage of this funding, my office has been hard at work to ensure this application be up and running as soon as possible because we have heard loud and clear from Hartford residents and advocates how important this relief is,” said Scanlon in a statement. “The system we have set up will ensure that these funds are spent equitably and appropriately, and I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Rhule and our community partners to bring this relief to as many citizens as possible.”

Property owners who think they may be eligible can seek reimbursement as follows:

Visit osc.ct.gov/HartfordFlood or Blue Hills Civic Association (Temporary address at the Colin Bennett Building: 1229 Albany Avenue, Third Floor, Suite 306, Hartford, CT) to obtain an application. Submit a completed application and supporting documentation to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov, Blue Hills Civic Association, or OSC (Attention: Office of the State Comptroller/Hartford Flood Compensation Program, 165 Capitol Ave., Hartford 06106). Await claim review by the program administrator. If notified by the grant administrator they are eligible for potential reimbursement, arrange a home inspection via an approved DCP-licensed inspector or an MDC-provided inspector. Await inspection report review by the program administrator. Approved applicants will have payments sent to the applicant’s residential address listed on the application.

Applications will be accepted on Sept. 1 and there is no deadline for submission, instead, it is on a first come first serve until funds are depleted.

“I’m grateful to Comptroller Scanlon for working to get this flood relief program up and running as soon as possible, to Governor Lamont for moving so fast to appoint Dr. Rhule as the administrator, and to our legislative delegation for working so hard to secure these funds. As once-in-a-generation storms become once-a-year or once-a-season storms, it’s clear we need significant upgrades to our ancient stormwater and sewer systems, and that’s not going to be an easy or quick fix. That’s why it’s so important that we have a way of providing relief for families and businesses who have been — and will be — hit so hard by these floods,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Applicants wishing to appeal any decision will have 30 days to do so via a third-party appeals administrator. Questions can be directed to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov.

