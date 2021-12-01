Hartford Mayor Bronin to undergo surgery Saturday

Bronin said he expects to recover in the hospital for approximately five to seven days.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will undergo laparoscopic abdominal surgery to address ongoing challenges with ulcerative colitis by removing his colon on Saturday, his office said Wednesday.

The mayor said he expects to recover in the hospital for approximately five to seven days and then continue his recovery at home for approximately two weeks, based on guidance from his doctors.

He said that he will have a second surgery in approximately two months, followed by a shorter recovery.

After the procedure, Bronin said he will be in regular communication with city staff by phone and email.

Chief Operating Officer Thea Montañez will be responsible for oversight and management of daily operations.

“I've had ulcerative colitis for a number of years, and recently, the flare-ups have been more severe,” Bronin said in a statement. “Thankfully, these procedures should resolve those issues."

He continued: "While I won't be in the office for a few weeks, I'll be in regular communication. I have tremendous confidence in our leadership team, and Chief Operating Officer Thea Montañez will be responsible for oversight and management of daily operations.”

