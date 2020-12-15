Hartford Police Union releases statement on detective who proposed wager for city's first homicide of 2021

The Police Union said Placzek made a poor decision, however it is 'extreme and over the top' for City Council to call for his termination after making a mistake.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Union released Tuesday afternoon a statement on Detective Placzek, the officer charged with violating the police code of conduct after proposing a wager regarding where the capital city's first homicide will be in 2021.

Placzek was demoted and suspended for 120 days, according to the department's chief.

HPD Officials said Placzek sent the text message to multiple officers in the department.

The Police Union said Placzek made a poor decision, however it is 'extreme and over the top' for City Council to call for his termination after making a mistake.

Read their full statement below:

Detective Placzek is a well-respected, decorated member of the Hartford Police Department. While assigned to the Major Crimes Division, he has been directly involved in over 140 Murder Investigations. Detective Placzek has dedicated the last 16 years of his life helping the citizens of Hartford during their worst times. Detective Placzek has identified that he has made a poor decision.

For City Council to hastily call for Detective Placzek to be terminated after making a mistake is extreme and over the top. This sends a clear message to the members of the Hartford Police Department that although you dedicate your life to serving the citizens of Hartford, City Council will turn their backs on you for their own political agenda. City Council’s resolution last night again called for Detective Placzek to be terminated. A political agenda does not dictate how discipline is handed down.

The Hartford Police Union will not allow political agendas to interfere with our members rights. The Hartford Police Union stands by Detective Placzek and all of our Union Members. While dealing with a Health Pandemic all of our members remain committed to the safety of the citizens in the City of Hartford and continue to serve them while on the front lines.